9,440 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PPC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ PPC opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $41.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

