AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VOLVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,344,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 2,372,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,337.7 days.
AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 0.1 %
VOLVF stock opened at C$25.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.33. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of C$19.15 and a 1-year high of C$30.30.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AB Volvo (publ)
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.