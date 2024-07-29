Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.34) and last traded at GBX 1,647.08 ($21.30), with a volume of 76089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,624 ($21.00).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.60 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3,589.74%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,546.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,425.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.58) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($19,267.67). Company insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

