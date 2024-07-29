Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Acadia Healthcare worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

