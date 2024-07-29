Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Futu by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,933,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.96. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

