Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 188,415 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $70.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.