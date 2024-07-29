Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,373 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $283.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $214.13 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

