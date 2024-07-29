Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 3,575 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Valhi worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VHI opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $573.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

