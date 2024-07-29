Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 6,421 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $5,912,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GMAB shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

