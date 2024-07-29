Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACRV shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

ACRV stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $273.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.16. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

