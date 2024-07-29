Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 63.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,544,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth about $757,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 221.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE AYI opened at $248.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $156.49 and a one year high of $272.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

