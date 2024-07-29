Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 362 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

