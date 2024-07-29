Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,276 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $85.29 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.96.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

