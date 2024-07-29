Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,588 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $26.00 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.