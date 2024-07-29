Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,086 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 819,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,349.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 744,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 692,804 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.9% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 576,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 574,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

