Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.64 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

