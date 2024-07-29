Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,160 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $712.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $837.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $823.33. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $999.92.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

