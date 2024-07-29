Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,318 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,176,000 after buying an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,381,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

UAL stock opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

