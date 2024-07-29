Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 34,366 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after buying an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.7 %

Rollins stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

