Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 875.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

