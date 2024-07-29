Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Sun Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Sun Communities by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,641 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 85.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $124.91 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

