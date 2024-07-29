Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,295,000 after acquiring an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $12,631,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $40.94 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.