Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $50.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

