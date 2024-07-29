Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 618 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $111.57 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $146.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.86.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

