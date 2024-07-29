Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.90.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

