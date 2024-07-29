Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $192.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.97.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

