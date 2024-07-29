Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.35.

CNI stock opened at $115.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

