Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Unitil worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unitil by 22.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 83,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Stock Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $977.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $60.97.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

