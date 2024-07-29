Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $249.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.27. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $255.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

