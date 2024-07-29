Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.91. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

