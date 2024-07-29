Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Lindsay by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN opened at $124.90 on Monday. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.68. Lindsay had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

