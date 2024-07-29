Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ING Groep by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after buying an additional 655,011 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ING Groep by 2,566.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 894,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 860,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING opened at $18.57 on Monday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

