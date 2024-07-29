Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.5 %

MGPI stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.