Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $137.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $147.93.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

