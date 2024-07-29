Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $108.99 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.70 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MASI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

About Masimo



Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

