Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,981,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,988,000 after purchasing an additional 919,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $54,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 16.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,155,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,322,000 after purchasing an additional 727,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Terreno Realty by 91,086.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 713,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 712,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 977,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 280,109 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO opened at $68.72 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TRNO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

