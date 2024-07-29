Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,444 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,089,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,666,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 220,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 114,600 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $81.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $80.02 and a 1 year high of $111.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

