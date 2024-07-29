Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

