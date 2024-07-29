Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace stock opened at $381.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.32 and a 200 day moving average of $383.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.14.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

