Advisors Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.