Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

TPVG stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

