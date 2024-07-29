Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in MP Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

MP opened at $13.90 on Monday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

