Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Agree Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 187,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 372,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

