Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $103,446,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,947,000 after buying an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Henry Schein stock opened at $72.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

