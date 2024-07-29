Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $97.32.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

