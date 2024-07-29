Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,996 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Shares of EXPE opened at $125.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

