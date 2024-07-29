Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,483 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $54,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.