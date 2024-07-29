Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 936 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MSA Safety by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 720,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 7.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 707,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 641,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,222,000 after buying an additional 55,733 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,510,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $189.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

