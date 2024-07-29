Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

