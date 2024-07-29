Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after acquiring an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

